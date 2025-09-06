Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens

In a case that has sparked major controversy, four police officers accused of torturing Youth Congress leader V S Sujith have been suspended following an internal investigation. These suspensions come amidst claims that a fifth officer, a police driver, remains unpunished.

The disciplinary actions were prompted by a report from Thrissur Range DIG Harishankar, leading to suspension orders by North Zone Inspector General Rajpal Meena. Sujith's ordeal in April 2023 came to light after a protracted legal battle yielded CCTV evidence implicating the officers.

The opposition Congress party has criticized the government's response as inadequate, demanding the dismissal of all involved officers. Prominent leaders, including V D Satheesan and K Sudhakaran, warn of continued protests until thorough legal actions are undertaken against the implicated officers.

