Leh Apex Body Revives Agitation for Ladakh Demands

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is set to reignite its protests with a multi-religious prayer meeting to push for Ladakh's key demands. Activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that demonstrations, halted during the Dalai Lama's visit, will now continue.

Both groups have championed statehood for Ladakh, sixth schedule protection, a dedicated Public Service Commission (PSC), and two parliamentary seats. After rounds of negotiations with the central government, which they claim have stalled since May, the LAB insists on peaceful but persistent protests.

LAB Chairman Chering Dorjay outlined plans for a peaceful protest on September 10, featuring interfaith prayers in Leh's Martyr's Park. Citizens, including village representatives, are encouraged to join, marking the beginning of a series of planned actions by the LAB.

(With inputs from agencies.)