Left Menu

Leh Apex Body Revives Agitation for Ladakh Demands

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) will resume their protests for Ladakh's statehood and other demands with a multi-religious prayer meeting. Previously halted due to the Dalai Lama's presence, the agitation seeks to spotlight government delays regarding their four-point agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:58 IST
Leh Apex Body Revives Agitation for Ladakh Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is set to reignite its protests with a multi-religious prayer meeting to push for Ladakh's key demands. Activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that demonstrations, halted during the Dalai Lama's visit, will now continue.

Both groups have championed statehood for Ladakh, sixth schedule protection, a dedicated Public Service Commission (PSC), and two parliamentary seats. After rounds of negotiations with the central government, which they claim have stalled since May, the LAB insists on peaceful but persistent protests.

LAB Chairman Chering Dorjay outlined plans for a peaceful protest on September 10, featuring interfaith prayers in Leh's Martyr's Park. Citizens, including village representatives, are encouraged to join, marking the beginning of a series of planned actions by the LAB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

 India
2
Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

 India
3
Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

 India
4
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025