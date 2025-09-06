Leh Apex Body Revives Agitation for Ladakh Demands
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) will resume their protests for Ladakh's statehood and other demands with a multi-religious prayer meeting. Previously halted due to the Dalai Lama's presence, the agitation seeks to spotlight government delays regarding their four-point agenda.
- Country:
- India
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is set to reignite its protests with a multi-religious prayer meeting to push for Ladakh's key demands. Activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that demonstrations, halted during the Dalai Lama's visit, will now continue.
Both groups have championed statehood for Ladakh, sixth schedule protection, a dedicated Public Service Commission (PSC), and two parliamentary seats. After rounds of negotiations with the central government, which they claim have stalled since May, the LAB insists on peaceful but persistent protests.
LAB Chairman Chering Dorjay outlined plans for a peaceful protest on September 10, featuring interfaith prayers in Leh's Martyr's Park. Citizens, including village representatives, are encouraged to join, marking the beginning of a series of planned actions by the LAB.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Flood Politics: Allegations, Unmet Demands, and Photo-Ops
False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud Case
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Government Demands In-camera Security Briefing Amid Rising Tensions
Kerala BJP Demands FIR Withdrawal Over Controversial Pookkalam
Clash on Campus: ABVP Demands Action Against 'Education Mafias'