Unidentified Drone Alert: Security Concerns in Poland

Authorities in Poland are investigating the fall of an unidentified object, likely a drone, near the village of Majdan-Sielec. This incident brought back memories of the 2022 disaster when a Ukrainian missile hit a Polish village, resulting in fatalities.

The private broadcaster RMF FM, which reported the incident, confirmed that the object landed approximately 500 meters from the nearest buildings. This proximity has raised significant security concerns.

Earlier reports have highlighted similar incursions, with drones reportedly entering from the Belarusian direction, Poland being vigilant due to Belarus's alliance with Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

