Unidentified Drone Alert: Security Concerns in Poland
A possible drone fell near Majdan-Sielec, Poland, highlighting airspace security concerns. Poland remains on high alert after a Ukrainian missile hit in 2022. The police confirmed the incident occurred near the village and security services responded promptly. Previously, drones from Belarus have been noted.
Authorities in Poland are investigating the fall of an unidentified object, likely a drone, near the village of Majdan-Sielec. This incident brought back memories of the 2022 disaster when a Ukrainian missile hit a Polish village, resulting in fatalities.
The private broadcaster RMF FM, which reported the incident, confirmed that the object landed approximately 500 meters from the nearest buildings. This proximity has raised significant security concerns.
Earlier reports have highlighted similar incursions, with drones reportedly entering from the Belarusian direction, Poland being vigilant due to Belarus's alliance with Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
