Tragic Hit-and-Run: Two-Year-Old Dies Near Iconic Ganpati Mandal

A tragic incident unfolded in the Kalachowkie area when a speeding vehicle ran over two siblings sleeping on the roadside, resulting in the death of a two-year-old girl.

The incident occurred early Saturday near the Lalbagcha Raja Ganpati Mandal entrance. The driver involved did not stop and fled the scene.

The siblings were rushed to KEM Hospital, where the girl succumbed to her injuries while her brother is still receiving treatment. The driver has been identified but remains untraced.

(With inputs from agencies.)