Tragic Hit-and-Run: Two-Year-Old Dies Near Iconic Ganpati Mandal

A speeding car ran over two siblings sleeping on a roadside, killing a two-year-old girl and injuring her brother, in Kalachowkie, near Lalbagcha Raja Ganpati Mandal. The driver fled the scene, and police are searching for the identified suspect. The injured brother is receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Kalachowkie area when a speeding vehicle ran over two siblings sleeping on the roadside, resulting in the death of a two-year-old girl.

The incident occurred early Saturday near the Lalbagcha Raja Ganpati Mandal entrance. The driver involved did not stop and fled the scene.

The siblings were rushed to KEM Hospital, where the girl succumbed to her injuries while her brother is still receiving treatment. The driver has been identified but remains untraced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

