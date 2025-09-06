Left Menu

Blame Game Over Punjab Floods: Congress Accuses Governments of Indifference

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticized both central and state governments for their inadequate response to the Punjab floods. Visiting affected areas, Baghel demanded urgent relief efforts and a comprehensive package. He highlighted the administration's failure to forecast and respond promptly, accusing them of being indifferent to the populace's plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:35 IST
Blame Game Over Punjab Floods: Congress Accuses Governments of Indifference
In a strong accusation against the central and state governments, senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has blamed them for the catastrophic floods in Punjab. Decrying their failure, Baghel, the party's Punjab in-charge, toured the flood-hit regions, distributing relief material and demanding immediate and substantial assistance from the authorities.

Accompanied by a delegation including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Baghel criticized the local government for allegedly withholding vital information regarding crop damage and human and livestock losses. Despite the grim situation, he accused the administration of showing indifference and highlighted the Congress party's active relief efforts.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Channi targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government, mocking its inactivity amidst internal strife. As Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recuperated from health issues, Baghel termed the flooding a 'man-made disaster' that could have been averted with timely action, insisting on the essential need for a robust flood relief package from the central government.

