Crackdown on Counterfeit: Mohit Sachdeva's Deceptive Luxury Goods Operation

Delhi police have arrested Mohit Sachdeva, 35, for allegedly running a counterfeit racket involving fake luxury goods. A raid on his Shalimar Bagh shop revealed a stockpile of duplicate merchandise, including clothing and accessories.

Sachdeva, posing as an authorized distributor, sold these counterfeits as genuine items, deceiving customers and violating laws. He faces charges under the Copyright and Trade Marks Acts.

The arrest followed a complaint from a local resident, prompting an investigation into the broader network behind the counterfeiting operations. Authorities aim to trace the supply chain and associates involved in the scheme.

