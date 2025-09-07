Crackdown on Counterfeit: Mohit Sachdeva's Deceptive Luxury Goods Operation
Mohit Sachdeva, 35, was arrested for running a counterfeit operation in Delhi, selling fake luxury goods as originals. A raid uncovered a large cache of fake products. An investigation is ongoing to trace the supply chain and collaborators in the illicit trade.
- Country:
- India
Delhi police have arrested Mohit Sachdeva, 35, for allegedly running a counterfeit racket involving fake luxury goods. A raid on his Shalimar Bagh shop revealed a stockpile of duplicate merchandise, including clothing and accessories.
Sachdeva, posing as an authorized distributor, sold these counterfeits as genuine items, deceiving customers and violating laws. He faces charges under the Copyright and Trade Marks Acts.
The arrest followed a complaint from a local resident, prompting an investigation into the broader network behind the counterfeiting operations. Authorities aim to trace the supply chain and associates involved in the scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- counterfeit
- luxury
- goods
- Mohit Sachdeva
- arrest
- Delhi
- raid
- Shalimar Bagh
- fake
- brands
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Reinforces Conviction in Chilling Child Rape Case
Delhi Police Crackdown on Juvenile Crime Rings in Motor Theft Sting
Naveen Patnaik's Strategic Delhi Tour: Political Speculations and Party Dynamics
Diplomatic Strains Arise Over U.S. Raid on Korean Workers
Madrasa Horror: Five Minors Arrested for Heinous Murder in Odisha