Inside the Unusual Salary Structure of India's Vice President

The Indian Vice President, the country's second-highest constitutional officer, lacks a specific salary, earning instead through their role as the Rajya Sabha's ex-officio chairman. Recent elections are underway following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. Former vice presidents receive pensions and perks, including housing and staff. Dhankhar, now seeking a legislator's pension, highlights the unique financial aspects of the position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The role of the Vice President of India, a prestigious constitutional office, comes with a unique salary structure. Unlike other high-ranking officials, the Vice President does not receive a designated salary, earning instead as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The upcoming elections, featuring NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate P Sudershan Reddy, were triggered by the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar in July. Dhankhar's move sheds light on the financial peculiarities tied to the vice presidency, as it offers various perks but follows distinctive salary norms.

Former Vice Presidents are entitled to significant benefits including pensions and staff. Remarkably, Dhankhar, aged 74, is now applying for a legislator's pension, a step that underscores the intricacies of financial compensations associated with the Vice President's position in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

