Fertiliser Fury: Farmers and Congress Workers Clash with Police in Madhya Pradesh

More than 500 Congress workers and farmers staged a protest in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, voicing concerns over alleged fertilizer shortages. The demonstration breached police barricades as protesters sought an audience with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In a dramatic confrontation, protesters led by former Congress MLA Sukhendra Singh Bana clashed with police personnel, pushing over erected barriers to reach the chief minister, who was attending a function 16 km away in Deotalab.

The police detained the protesters for a short period until the official event concluded, as authorities assured that the situation remained under control. Former MLA Singh Bana argued that farmers faced undue harassment, with authorities questioning the adequacy of the current distribution network for fertilizers.