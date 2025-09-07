Tragic Shooting Unfolds in City Suburb: One Dead, One Injured

In a tragic turn of events on Sunday evening, armed assailants opened fire at a house located within the Ratu police station limits, resulting in one fatality and another person injured, according to local police sources.

The violent episode unfolded as two young men were sitting at a friend's residence. The sudden assault saw unknown attackers arrive at the scene and begin shooting indiscriminately, as commented by Ram Narayan Singh, the officer-in-charge of Ratu police station.

As a result, one individual succumbed to the injuries immediately, while the other was rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for prompt medical attention, Singh further disclosed. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

