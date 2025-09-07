Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Unfolds in City Suburb: One Dead, One Injured

A shooting incident in Ratu police station limits left one person dead and another seriously injured. The attack occurred at a house when unknown assailants opened fire on two youths gathered there. Police are investigating the case, and the injured individual is receiving treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:23 IST
In a tragic turn of events on Sunday evening, armed assailants opened fire at a house located within the Ratu police station limits, resulting in one fatality and another person injured, according to local police sources.

The violent episode unfolded as two young men were sitting at a friend's residence. The sudden assault saw unknown attackers arrive at the scene and begin shooting indiscriminately, as commented by Ram Narayan Singh, the officer-in-charge of Ratu police station.

As a result, one individual succumbed to the injuries immediately, while the other was rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for prompt medical attention, Singh further disclosed. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

