Cyber Fraud Uncovered in Bhubaneswar: Five Arrested After Kidnapping Standoff
In Bhubaneswar, a cyber fraud racket was busted with the arrest of five people, including two women. Disputes over crime proceeds led to a kidnapping, revealing the racket. The mastermind, Bhuvey, managed accounts for fraud while others faced charges of abduction and cheating involving solar panel schemes.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, an inter-state cyber fraud network was dismantled with the arrest of five individuals in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Among them were two women, and the bust was a result of a brawl over the division of illicit earnings, police reported.
The arrested include Bhagban Sahu, Amitarani Rout, her son Chiranjiv, daughter Akankhya, and Samir Kumar Bhuvey from Bihar's Nalanda, identified as the criminal mastermind. Bhuvey used Amitarani's three bank accounts to execute cyber fraud across state lines, with Amitarani receiving a 1.4% commission, according to DCP Jagmohan Meena.
A financial dispute led the Odisha-based accused to summon Bhuvey to Bhubaneswar, where an abduction attempt ensued, thwarted by police intervention. Initial complaints involved accusations of abduction for ransom against Bhuvey, and counter-claims of fraud on his part by Amitarani. With all involved arrested, authorities plan to notify other jurisdictions affected by the group's scams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cyber fraud
- arrest
- Bhubaneswar
- interstate
- crime
- abduction
- commission
- scams
- solar panels
- bank accounts
ALSO READ
Shock in Jharkhand as Man Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Minor
Congress Demands Transparency from Election Commission Amid Allegations of 'Vote Chori'
Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case
Shocking Allegations: Village Crime Unveiled
Delhi Police Crackdown on Juvenile Crime Rings in Motor Theft Sting