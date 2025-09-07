Cyber Fraud Uncovered in Bhubaneswar: Five Arrested After Kidnapping Standoff

In a significant crackdown, an inter-state cyber fraud network was dismantled with the arrest of five individuals in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Among them were two women, and the bust was a result of a brawl over the division of illicit earnings, police reported.

The arrested include Bhagban Sahu, Amitarani Rout, her son Chiranjiv, daughter Akankhya, and Samir Kumar Bhuvey from Bihar's Nalanda, identified as the criminal mastermind. Bhuvey used Amitarani's three bank accounts to execute cyber fraud across state lines, with Amitarani receiving a 1.4% commission, according to DCP Jagmohan Meena.

A financial dispute led the Odisha-based accused to summon Bhuvey to Bhubaneswar, where an abduction attempt ensued, thwarted by police intervention. Initial complaints involved accusations of abduction for ransom against Bhuvey, and counter-claims of fraud on his part by Amitarani. With all involved arrested, authorities plan to notify other jurisdictions affected by the group's scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)