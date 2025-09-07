Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Uncovered in Bhubaneswar: Five Arrested After Kidnapping Standoff

In Bhubaneswar, a cyber fraud racket was busted with the arrest of five people, including two women. Disputes over crime proceeds led to a kidnapping, revealing the racket. The mastermind, Bhuvey, managed accounts for fraud while others faced charges of abduction and cheating involving solar panel schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:33 IST
Cyber Fraud Uncovered in Bhubaneswar: Five Arrested After Kidnapping Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, an inter-state cyber fraud network was dismantled with the arrest of five individuals in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Among them were two women, and the bust was a result of a brawl over the division of illicit earnings, police reported.

The arrested include Bhagban Sahu, Amitarani Rout, her son Chiranjiv, daughter Akankhya, and Samir Kumar Bhuvey from Bihar's Nalanda, identified as the criminal mastermind. Bhuvey used Amitarani's three bank accounts to execute cyber fraud across state lines, with Amitarani receiving a 1.4% commission, according to DCP Jagmohan Meena.

A financial dispute led the Odisha-based accused to summon Bhuvey to Bhubaneswar, where an abduction attempt ensued, thwarted by police intervention. Initial complaints involved accusations of abduction for ransom against Bhuvey, and counter-claims of fraud on his part by Amitarani. With all involved arrested, authorities plan to notify other jurisdictions affected by the group's scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

 India
2
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
3
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
4
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025