Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the revenge killing of Ayush Komkar, linked to a family dispute culminating in the murder of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar last year. The police allege the incident was instigated by the deceased's own grandfather and relatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, two individuals have been apprehended by Pune police in the revenge murder case of 18-year-old Ayush Komkar. Ayush was gunned down in Nana Peth area on September 5, an act allegedly orchestrated by the victim's grandfather and other family members linked to a prior family dispute.

The initial murder that sparked this violent chain of events was that of Vanraj Andekar, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, killed just last year. The complex web of familial ties sees Ayush as Vanraj's maternal nephew. His parents, Sanjivani and Ganesh Komkar, were implicated in Vanraj's murder over a property dispute, further fueling the cycle of revenge and betrayal.

In the aftermath of Ayush's killing, police have booked numerous suspects under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the arrests and ongoing search for other suspects. This escalating saga serves as a grim reminder of the destructive potential of family feuds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

