Rising Scandal: GRP's Organized Extortion Racket Exposed
The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai and Thane have suspended 13 officers due to involvement in an extortion racket targeting passengers. The accused exploited long-distance travelers by coercing them into paying large sums, prompting an investigation and suspensions. Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar promises strict measures to curb such activities.
In a sweeping crackdown, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai and nearby Thane have suspended 13 officers for their participation in an organized extortion racket. Authorities disclosed the internal scheme that targeted long-distance train passengers, coercing them into parting with their valuables.
Sources reveal that the officers scouted for vulnerable passengers at major stations, including Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus, often coercing victims into secluded areas to demand proof of ownership for cash or jewelry. Fearing legal repercussions or harassment, many passengers succumbed to the demands.
GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar assured citizens of ongoing action against such misconduct and urged passengers to cooperate only under CCTV supervision. This revelation has led to heightened scrutiny on law enforcement tactics at railway stations.
