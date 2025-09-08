Left Menu

Desperate Search Continues: Police Missing After Ujjain River Plunge

Rescue teams intensified efforts to locate two missing police officers after their car fell into the Kshipra river in Ujjain. Despite deploying advanced equipment and over 50 rescuers, strong currents hindered operations. The body of another officer was found, while the search for the others continues.

Desperate Search Continues: Police Missing After Ujjain River Plunge
  Country:
  • India

Rescue operations are in full swing in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, as authorities race against time to locate two missing police personnel who vanished after their vehicle plunged into the raging Kshipra river.

The deadly incident occurred on Saturday night when the car carrying three officers veered off a bridge without a railing, plunging into the water below. The remains of officer Ashok Sharma were discovered on Sunday, leaving his colleagues, sub-inspector Madan Lal and constable Aarti Pal, still unaccounted for.

Over 50 rescuers, aided by advanced equipment including drones and mechanized boats, have joined the massive search effort. Despite closing a downstream dam to minimize water flow, strong currents are severely complicating search operations, according to Jiawaji Ganj City Superintendent of Police Pushpa Prajapati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

