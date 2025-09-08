Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Jerusalem Bus Stop

Five people were killed and several injured in a shooting at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The attackers were killed by police and civilians on the scene. Palestinian militant groups praised the attackers but did not claim responsibility, and the motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Jerusalem Bus Stop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A horrific shooting unfolded at a Jerusalem bus stop, claiming the lives of five individuals while leaving numerous others wounded. The attack occurred on the city's outskirts, where assailants opened fire before being shot down by a security officer and a civilian present at the scene.

Despite no immediate claims of responsibility, Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad lauded the attack, calling the perpetrators 'resistance fighters.' The victims comprised a 50-year-old man, a woman in her fifties, and three men in their thirties, while 11 others sustained injuries, six of whom are battling severe conditions.

The Israeli government called for a 'situation assessment' led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with security officials. Heavy security presence persists in the Ramot area as police and military personnel search for more suspects and aim to suppress further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

 India
2
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

 India
3
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

 India
4
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025