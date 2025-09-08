Controversy in Arunachal Pradesh: Allegations of Nepotism in Contract Awards

The Supreme Court has mandated the central government to clarify its position on allegations that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been favoring family members with government contracts. This directive follows a PIL filed by NGOs accusing Khandu of nepotism in contract awards.

Despite a court order on March 18, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance have yet to submit their affidavits. The court has now given them three weeks to comply. The allegations have sparked debate, with the state's counsel opposing the claims as 'sponsored litigation' and denying any wrongdoing.

The allegation suggests that government contracts, including those for flood restoration, were disproportionately awarded to companies linked to Khandu's family. As the controversy unfolds, the Union must respond not only to the PIL but also to the state's affidavit and the CAG's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)