Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

Violent protests erupted in Nepal after the government banned social media sites. At least 14 people were reported dead, and dozens injured as demonstrators rallied, demanding the ban's revocation. Authorities deployed the army and imposed curfews. The ban has ignited debates on free speech and digital backwardness.

In Nepal's capital Kathmandu, violent protests broke out following the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, leading to the deaths of at least 14 people, including six at the Trauma Centre. The ban, which has been perceived as a potential attack on free speech, prompted thousands of youths to gather outside the Parliament, urging the authorities to revoke the decision.

Eyewitnesses recounted how the protests turned violent when demonstrators breached the Parliament complex, provoking police forces to employ batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. As tensions escalated, the Kathmandu District Administration enforced a curfew and widened restrictions to curb the unrest that has spilled into other cities, requiring the army's intervention for control.

The government's stance that the ban ensures social media compliance with local laws has drawn criticism from various sectors, including journalists and the Computer Association of Nepal. Critics argue this move could hamper freedom of speech and push Nepal backwards in digital progress. Meanwhile, a new social media campaign, 'Nepo Kid,' has gained traction, targeting political nepotism in the country.

