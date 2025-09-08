Courier Caper: Bold Heist Unraveled in Karol Bagh

In a startling case of theft, four men, including a courier driver, have been arrested for stealing over 350 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 30 lakh. The incident unraveled when a Siwan-based trader reported his missing consignment that should have contained 385 mobile phones.

Police launched a probe on September 6, after discovering that the parcels delivered in Bihar contained only waste material. Officers tracked the suspects using extensive CCTV surveillance across Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan, leading to the recovery of 376 stolen phones.

The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving fake parcels and duplicate keys to access the courier vehicle. While three suspects have been detained, efforts continue to locate any remaining phones and others potentially involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)