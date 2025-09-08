Left Menu

Courier Caper: Bold Heist Unraveled in Karol Bagh

Four men, including a courier driver, were arrested for stealing over 350 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 30 lakh from a courier parcel. Using surveillance footage and informant tips, police tracked down and apprehended the suspects, recovering most of the stolen goods. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:33 IST
Courier Caper: Bold Heist Unraveled in Karol Bagh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of theft, four men, including a courier driver, have been arrested for stealing over 350 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 30 lakh. The incident unraveled when a Siwan-based trader reported his missing consignment that should have contained 385 mobile phones.

Police launched a probe on September 6, after discovering that the parcels delivered in Bihar contained only waste material. Officers tracked the suspects using extensive CCTV surveillance across Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan, leading to the recovery of 376 stolen phones.

The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving fake parcels and duplicate keys to access the courier vehicle. While three suspects have been detained, efforts continue to locate any remaining phones and others potentially involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces

Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces

 India
2
China Extends Currency Swap Deals with European Partners

China Extends Currency Swap Deals with European Partners

 Global
3
Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash

Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025