Nepal's Youth Protest Erupts Over Corruption and Social Media Shutdown

At least 19 lives were claimed in Nepal on Monday as unrest gripped the nation, driven by a contentious social media shutdown and deep-rooted corruption concerns. In the capital, authorities resorted to using tear gas and rubber bullets to control the throng of protesters who breached parliament, igniting turmoil.

Many of the demonstrators, predominantly young, challenged the police's actions as indiscriminate, resulting in at least 100 individuals, including 28 officers, requiring medical care. Amidst the chaos, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli convened an emergency cabinet meeting to address the rapidly escalating situation.

The protests, dubbed as a movement by 'Gen Z', are spearheaded by youth donning school uniforms, holding placards demanding government accountability towards corruption. The social media ban, cited by authorities as necessary to curb false accounts and hate speech, has only fuelled widespread dissatisfaction among the digitally connected populace.