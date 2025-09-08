Left Menu

Swift Army Action Saves Lives as Fire Ravages Kaying Village

A fire in Kaying village, Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, left one person injured and destroyed two houses. The army's prompt response contained the blaze and prevented more damage, ensuring the safe evacuation of all residents in the vicinity. District officials remain unavailable for comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:13 IST
  • India

A devastating fire broke out in Kaying village, Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday afternoon, resulting in one person suffering injuries and two homes being completely gutted, according to an army spokesperson.

Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, a defense spokesman based in Guwahati, highlighted the army's swift response, which played a critical role in controlling the blaze and minimizing potential destruction. All nearby residents were safely evacuated.

Medics provided treatment to the injured individual on-site. Despite the efficient emergency response, district officials could not be reached for additional information regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

