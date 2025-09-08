Swift Army Action Saves Lives as Fire Ravages Kaying Village

A devastating fire broke out in Kaying village, Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday afternoon, resulting in one person suffering injuries and two homes being completely gutted, according to an army spokesperson.

Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, a defense spokesman based in Guwahati, highlighted the army's swift response, which played a critical role in controlling the blaze and minimizing potential destruction. All nearby residents were safely evacuated.

Medics provided treatment to the injured individual on-site. Despite the efficient emergency response, district officials could not be reached for additional information regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)