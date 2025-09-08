VIP Jail Plans: Mehul Choksi's Awaited Return to Arthur Road

Mehul Choksi, the absconding diamantaire facing extradition from Belgium, is set to be housed in Barrack Number 12 at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, should the legal processes allow his return to India. Authorities assure that his detention conditions will align with European standards, maintaining ample space and avoiding overcrowding.

The Indian Union Home Ministry has instilled confidence in Belgian officials through detailed arrangements that ensure Choksi receives adequate personal living space. The communication, dated September 4, also states that Barrack Number 12 meets the minimum space requirements set by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment.

Choksi, implicated in a Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud concerning the Punjab National Bank, has been sought by Indian authorities, with his extradition efforts in full swing. Upon approval, he will be held in a cell with modern amenities, and comprehensive health facilities, ensuring a secure and humane detention environment.

