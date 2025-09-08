Left Menu

VIP Jail Plans: Mehul Choksi's Awaited Return to Arthur Road

Mehul Choksi, wanted in a major bank fraud case, could be extradited to India from Belgium. Plans are underway to house him in Barrack Number 12 of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, where special arrangements assure compliance with European standards for detention facilities, avoiding overcrowding and offering necessary amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:34 IST
VIP Jail Plans: Mehul Choksi's Awaited Return to Arthur Road
Mehul Choksi
  • Country:
  • India

Mehul Choksi, the absconding diamantaire facing extradition from Belgium, is set to be housed in Barrack Number 12 at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, should the legal processes allow his return to India. Authorities assure that his detention conditions will align with European standards, maintaining ample space and avoiding overcrowding.

The Indian Union Home Ministry has instilled confidence in Belgian officials through detailed arrangements that ensure Choksi receives adequate personal living space. The communication, dated September 4, also states that Barrack Number 12 meets the minimum space requirements set by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment.

Choksi, implicated in a Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud concerning the Punjab National Bank, has been sought by Indian authorities, with his extradition efforts in full swing. Upon approval, he will be held in a cell with modern amenities, and comprehensive health facilities, ensuring a secure and humane detention environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy in Manipur: Governor's Selective Meetings Stir Democratic Debate

Controversy in Manipur: Governor's Selective Meetings Stir Democratic Debate

 India
2
Tensions Escalate as CHP Faces Court-Driven Leadership Shakeup

Tensions Escalate as CHP Faces Court-Driven Leadership Shakeup

 Turkey
3
Himachal Pradesh Achieves Full Literacy: CM Sukhu Emphasizes Employee Welfare

Himachal Pradesh Achieves Full Literacy: CM Sukhu Emphasizes Employee Welfar...

 India
4
Strongly condemn heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians: PM Modi after deadly shooting in Jerusalem.

Strongly condemn heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians: PM Modi aft...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025