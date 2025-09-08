Massive Rally Planned in Mizoram Against Forest Amendment Act

Opposition parties and civil society organizations in Mizoram have announced plans for a significant rally in Aizawl to oppose the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023. The legislation, adopted by the state assembly, is causing widespread concern among activists who argue it jeopardizes land rights and environmental safety.

A coalition meeting led by the Joint Civil Society of Mizoram, including various organizations, resolved to challenge the FCAA. They have called on the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, under Chief Minister Lalduhoma, to convene a special assembly session to re-evaluate and potentially revoke the act endorsed during the monsoon session on August 27.

The move follows criticism from the main opposition parties, including the Mizo National Front and Congress, who submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, asking for a session to reconsider the resolution. While the speaker maintained the act was unanimously passed, opposition leaders continue to rally support for its withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)