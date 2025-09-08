Left Menu

Army's Lifesaving Relief Mission in Flood-Ravaged Kathua

The Army conducted extensive relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, using drones to deliver essentials to flood-hit villages. They provided food, water, and medical supplies to over 200 households. The operation demonstrated the Army's commitment to aiding communities in crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has mobilized resources to assist villages submerged by incessant rains and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, employing manual, vehicular, and aerial strategies to deliver aid.

In a remarkable relief operation, Army drones transported 300 kilograms of food and medicine to flood-stricken Chilla village, where families had been isolated for days without vital supplies.

Troops from the Gurj division coordinated with civil authorities, enabling relief efforts to reach affected areas, while additional medical camps offered support to neighboring districts along the International Border and Line of Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

