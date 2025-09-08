Army's Lifesaving Relief Mission in Flood-Ravaged Kathua

The Indian Army has mobilized resources to assist villages submerged by incessant rains and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, employing manual, vehicular, and aerial strategies to deliver aid.

In a remarkable relief operation, Army drones transported 300 kilograms of food and medicine to flood-stricken Chilla village, where families had been isolated for days without vital supplies.

Troops from the Gurj division coordinated with civil authorities, enabling relief efforts to reach affected areas, while additional medical camps offered support to neighboring districts along the International Border and Line of Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)