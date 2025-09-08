Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Uttar Pradesh Realtor in Cheating Case
The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 100 crore worth of assets from Uttar Pradesh realtor Anil Mithas and his company, Unnati Fortune Holdings Limited, under anti-money laundering laws. This action follows charges of diversion and misappropriation of funds worth Rs 126.30 crore over eight years.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets valued at more than Rs 100 crore in connection with a cheating case involving a Uttar Pradesh-based realtor and his company, the agency announced on Monday.
The assets pertain to 'The Aranya Project,' under development by Unnati Fortune Holdings Limited, headed by Anil Mithas, who was arrested earlier this year. He remains in judicial custody following his April arrest.
Charges of fund diversion and money laundering, totaling Rs 126.30 crore, were filed against Mithas by the ED in May. The funds, allegedly misappropriated from homebuyers and investors, significantly delayed project completion and inflicted financial losses on institutional lenders, the ED noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
