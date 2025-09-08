Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Uttar Pradesh Realtor in Cheating Case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 100 crore worth of assets from Uttar Pradesh realtor Anil Mithas and his company, Unnati Fortune Holdings Limited, under anti-money laundering laws. This action follows charges of diversion and misappropriation of funds worth Rs 126.30 crore over eight years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:46 IST
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Uttar Pradesh Realtor in Cheating Case
Realtor
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets valued at more than Rs 100 crore in connection with a cheating case involving a Uttar Pradesh-based realtor and his company, the agency announced on Monday.

The assets pertain to 'The Aranya Project,' under development by Unnati Fortune Holdings Limited, headed by Anil Mithas, who was arrested earlier this year. He remains in judicial custody following his April arrest.

Charges of fund diversion and money laundering, totaling Rs 126.30 crore, were filed against Mithas by the ED in May. The funds, allegedly misappropriated from homebuyers and investors, significantly delayed project completion and inflicted financial losses on institutional lenders, the ED noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kapil Mishra to Lead Development Initiatives in North East Delhi

Kapil Mishra to Lead Development Initiatives in North East Delhi

 India
2
Gold, Guns, and Blockades: Mali's Struggle Against Militants

Gold, Guns, and Blockades: Mali's Struggle Against Militants

 Global
3
China Urges Economic Unity with India Against US Tariffs

China Urges Economic Unity with India Against US Tariffs

 India
4
Nepal Unrest: Youth Uprising Amid Social Media Shutdown and Corruption

Nepal Unrest: Youth Uprising Amid Social Media Shutdown and Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025