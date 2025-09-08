Left Menu

Fugitive Driver Nabbed in Rajouri: Justice Catches Up

Mumtaz Ahmed, evading arrest since 2022 for rash driving charges, was apprehended in Rajouri after returning from Saudi Arabia. Absconding after an incident causing death, Ahmed faced legal actions and property attachment threats forcing his return. He is now in custody, awaiting trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:00 IST
  • India

Mumtaz Ahmed, wanted for a 2022 rash driving incident, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district upon his return from Saudi Arabia. Accused of causing a fatal incident and evading arrest, Ahmed's case underpins the ongoing commitment of Rajouri Police to apprehend fugitives and uphold justice.

Following a thorough investigation, legal actions were taken against Ahmed, including a chargesheet in court and the issuance of warrants in November 2022. As he remained overseas, proclamation proceedings initiated led to the potential attachment of his properties, compelling his return.

His arrest upon arrival underscores Rajouri Police's dedication to bringing absconders to trial and ensuring that the law's due process is served. Ahmed is currently in custody, with legal proceedings underway to determine his case's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

