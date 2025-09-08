Fugitive Driver Nabbed in Rajouri: Justice Catches Up

Mumtaz Ahmed, wanted for a 2022 rash driving incident, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district upon his return from Saudi Arabia. Accused of causing a fatal incident and evading arrest, Ahmed's case underpins the ongoing commitment of Rajouri Police to apprehend fugitives and uphold justice.

Following a thorough investigation, legal actions were taken against Ahmed, including a chargesheet in court and the issuance of warrants in November 2022. As he remained overseas, proclamation proceedings initiated led to the potential attachment of his properties, compelling his return.

His arrest upon arrival underscores Rajouri Police's dedication to bringing absconders to trial and ensuring that the law's due process is served. Ahmed is currently in custody, with legal proceedings underway to determine his case's outcome.

