Left Menu

Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani encourages Hamas leaders to accept a US-proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza. Talks were held in Doha, highlighting Qatar's mediating role. Hamas is considering US ideas and discussing them with mediators to develop a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:26 IST
Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a diplomatic effort, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, urged Hamas political leaders to seriously consider the latest U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. The discussions took place in Doha, as confirmed by an official privy to the talks.

The Qatari leader emphasized the importance of positively responding to the American initiative, which aims to establish peace and humanitarian resolutions in the region. The message was conveyed through mediators hoping to broker a deal acceptable to all parties involved.

Meanwhile, Hamas acknowledged receiving several concepts from U.S. representatives regarding the ceasefire. The group is actively reviewing these proposals and engaging with mediators on ways to further develop and implement these ideas toward achieving lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heathrow Terminal Reopens After Hazardous Material Scare

Heathrow Terminal Reopens After Hazardous Material Scare

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Freight Train Slams into Bus in Mexico

Tragic Collision: Freight Train Slams into Bus in Mexico

 Global
3
Global Markets React to Political Upheavals and Economic Shifts

Global Markets React to Political Upheavals and Economic Shifts

 Global
4
Nasdaq Hits Record High as Fed Rate Cut Speculations Drive Market

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Fed Rate Cut Speculations Drive Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025