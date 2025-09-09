Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

In a diplomatic effort, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, urged Hamas political leaders to seriously consider the latest U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. The discussions took place in Doha, as confirmed by an official privy to the talks.

The Qatari leader emphasized the importance of positively responding to the American initiative, which aims to establish peace and humanitarian resolutions in the region. The message was conveyed through mediators hoping to broker a deal acceptable to all parties involved.

Meanwhile, Hamas acknowledged receiving several concepts from U.S. representatives regarding the ceasefire. The group is actively reviewing these proposals and engaging with mediators on ways to further develop and implement these ideas toward achieving lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)