Bomb Scare at Maulana Azad Medical College

A bomb threat disrupted operations at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service received the threat and dispatched multiple fire tenders as a precaution. Other security agencies have been alerted, and further verification of the threat is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat was reported at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College, causing immediate concern and action among security agencies.

The Delhi Fire Service received the alarming call at noon and responded swiftly by sending multiple fire tenders to the site as a safety measure.

In coordination with other agencies, investigations are underway to verify the authenticity of the threat, ensuring the safety and security of the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

