Call for Safety Overhaul: Anil Deshmukh Urges Audit of Explosives Factories

Senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister, Anil Deshmukh, has called for a comprehensive safety audit of private explosives manufacturing companies in Nagpur. His demand comes in the wake of recent blasts at these establishments, raising concerns about worker safety.

Addressing the media, Deshmukh emphasized the need for the state government to establish an expert committee tasked with conducting the audit. This measure aims to protect the lives of factory workers amid a troubling backdrop of fatal incidents.

Deshmukh highlighted that despite the presence of regulatory bodies like the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), 23 people have died in similar blasts over the past two years. He has formally requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate a safety audit and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.