Stone Pelting and Power Outage at Ganesha Procession Sparks Investigation
An investigation is underway following a stone pelting incident during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Maddur, coupled with a mysterious power outage. Authorities have arrested 22 individuals and are probing whether the event was pre-planned. The situation is peaceful currently, with police maintaining control.
- Country:
- India
An unexplained power outage and stone pelting at a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Maddur on September 7 have prompted an investigation, according to IGP (Southern Range) M B Boralingaiah. The authorities are examining if the incident was pre-planned, as 22 people have been arrested with evidence linking them to the event.
The situation in Maddur has stabilized, with the police maintaining full control. CCTV footage shows the lights going out as the stone was thrown, raising suspicions of a potential conspiracy. However, Boralingaiah conveyed that a definite conclusion about premeditation has not been reached yet, but it is under scrutiny.
Security has been tightened with additional forces deployed to prevent escalation. Despite Sunday evening's unrest, police managed to disperse the crowd quickly. A peace meeting led by the district in-charge Minister is scheduled as the town remains on alert, particularly with a Maddur bandh call in effect.
