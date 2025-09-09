Left Menu

Stone Pelting and Power Outage at Ganesha Procession Sparks Investigation

An investigation is underway following a stone pelting incident during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Maddur, coupled with a mysterious power outage. Authorities have arrested 22 individuals and are probing whether the event was pre-planned. The situation is peaceful currently, with police maintaining control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:45 IST
Stone Pelting and Power Outage at Ganesha Procession Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexplained power outage and stone pelting at a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Maddur on September 7 have prompted an investigation, according to IGP (Southern Range) M B Boralingaiah. The authorities are examining if the incident was pre-planned, as 22 people have been arrested with evidence linking them to the event.

The situation in Maddur has stabilized, with the police maintaining full control. CCTV footage shows the lights going out as the stone was thrown, raising suspicions of a potential conspiracy. However, Boralingaiah conveyed that a definite conclusion about premeditation has not been reached yet, but it is under scrutiny.

Security has been tightened with additional forces deployed to prevent escalation. Despite Sunday evening's unrest, police managed to disperse the crowd quickly. A peace meeting led by the district in-charge Minister is scheduled as the town remains on alert, particularly with a Maddur bandh call in effect.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Building Mishap: Electric Shock in Rohini Lift Shaft

Tragic Building Mishap: Electric Shock in Rohini Lift Shaft

 India
2
Congress Raises Alarm Over Voter Fraud in Maharashtra's Rajura Constituency

Congress Raises Alarm Over Voter Fraud in Maharashtra's Rajura Constituency

 India
3
Dollar Drops Amid Global Economic Shifts

Dollar Drops Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Faces Calamity: Modi Pledges Rapid Recovery Efforts

Himachal Pradesh Faces Calamity: Modi Pledges Rapid Recovery Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025