Left Menu

Flood Control Corruption: Philippine Senators at the Eye of the Storm

A massive corruption scandal implicates two Philippine senators in flood-control project kickbacks. Former Public Works engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez alleges Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva received substantial amounts. President Marcos calls for an independent investigation, withholding project funding. Public outrage grows amid deadly impacts of climate-induced disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:39 IST
Flood Control Corruption: Philippine Senators at the Eye of the Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A widespread corruption scandal in the Philippines has thrust two senators into the spotlight, accused of receiving substantial kickbacks for flood-control projects. The allegations surfaced as former engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez testified in Congress, raising serious questions about the integrity of infrastructure spending.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swiftly responded by announcing the formation of an independent commission to investigate. In a significant move, he also decided to withhold funding for upcoming flood control initiatives, a decision that underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for transparency.

The controversy has sparked protests and vocal criticism from various sectors, including retired officials, religious leaders, and civil society groups. The public's anger is exacerbated by recent climate-related disasters, highlighting the devastating consequences of corruption on vulnerable communities.

TRENDING

1
SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

 India
2
U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

 Global
3
ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

 India
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025