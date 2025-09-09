Left Menu

Poland to Seal Belarus Border Amid Rising Tensions

Poland will close its border with Belarus as the Zapad-2025 military exercises, involving Russia and Belarus, raise security concerns. The drills, including potential nuclear use and hypersonic missiles, heighten tensions between neighboring NATO countries and Belarus, amid strained relations since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:45 IST
Poland to Seal Belarus Border Amid Rising Tensions

Poland is set to close its border with Belarus Thursday at midnight local time, a move prompted by the Zapad military exercises taking place in Belarus, according to statements from Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Tensions are escalating between Minsk and Warsaw as the 'Zapad-2025' drills, scheduled for western Russia and Belarus, stir security concerns among neighboring NATO member states Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Ahead of the exercises, which include drills on nuclear and hypersonic missile capabilities, the Belarusian media reported the arrest of a Polish national on espionage charges related to the exercises. The looming drills have further strained relations, already tense following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

 India
2
U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

 Global
3
ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

 India
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025