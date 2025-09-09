Poland to Seal Belarus Border Amid Rising Tensions
Poland will close its border with Belarus as the Zapad-2025 military exercises, involving Russia and Belarus, raise security concerns. The drills, including potential nuclear use and hypersonic missiles, heighten tensions between neighboring NATO countries and Belarus, amid strained relations since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Poland is set to close its border with Belarus Thursday at midnight local time, a move prompted by the Zapad military exercises taking place in Belarus, according to statements from Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Tensions are escalating between Minsk and Warsaw as the 'Zapad-2025' drills, scheduled for western Russia and Belarus, stir security concerns among neighboring NATO member states Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.
Ahead of the exercises, which include drills on nuclear and hypersonic missile capabilities, the Belarusian media reported the arrest of a Polish national on espionage charges related to the exercises. The looming drills have further strained relations, already tense following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
