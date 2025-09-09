Left Menu

Paris Mosques Targeted: Rising Tensions in France's Muslim Community

Pig heads were placed outside nine mosques in Paris, amid rising anti-Muslim sentiments in France. President Macron's name appeared on some of the pig heads. Authorities haven't identified the attackers but are investigating possible foreign interference. France holds Europe's largest Muslim population, who feel increasingly targeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:26 IST
Paris Mosques Targeted: Rising Tensions in France's Muslim Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A shocking incident unfolded in Paris as pig heads appeared outside nine mosques, with French President Emmanuel Macron's name inscribed on several. The attacks come amid heightened anti-Islamic sentiment, stirring concerns among France's six million Muslims who face religious discrimination.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed solidarity with the Muslim community, emphasizing their right to practice faith peacefully. Retailleau cautioned about potential foreign influence exacerbating France's current fiscal and political turbulence, alluding to historical interference in similar attacks.

The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into these acts as incitement to hatred, aggravated by discrimination. The Grand Mosque of Paris condemned the coordinated attacks, while statistics revealing a marked rise in anti-Muslim activities heighten the sense of urgency and fear for unity among French Muslims.

TRENDING

1
SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

SBI Chairman Emphasizes Need for Revitalized Private Investment

 India
2
U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

U.S. LNG Demand Stays Strong Amidst China-Russia Gas Deals Concerns

 Global
3
ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

ED Cracks Down on DHFL: Rs 186 Crore Assets Attached in Loan Fraud Case

 India
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

High-Stakes Showdown: Vice Presidential Vote Counting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025