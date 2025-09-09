Paris Mosques Targeted: Rising Tensions in France's Muslim Community

A shocking incident unfolded in Paris as pig heads appeared outside nine mosques, with French President Emmanuel Macron's name inscribed on several. The attacks come amid heightened anti-Islamic sentiment, stirring concerns among France's six million Muslims who face religious discrimination.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed solidarity with the Muslim community, emphasizing their right to practice faith peacefully. Retailleau cautioned about potential foreign influence exacerbating France's current fiscal and political turbulence, alluding to historical interference in similar attacks.

The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into these acts as incitement to hatred, aggravated by discrimination. The Grand Mosque of Paris condemned the coordinated attacks, while statistics revealing a marked rise in anti-Muslim activities heighten the sense of urgency and fear for unity among French Muslims.