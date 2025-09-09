Left Menu

Nepal Army Appeals for Unity Amid Gen Z Movement Unrest

The Nepal Army has called for calm and unity during the Gen Z movement protests, as it pledges to protect Nepal's sovereignty and citizens' safety. This appeal follows violent protests and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after at least 19 deaths occurred during police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Nepal

The Nepal Army issued a call for calm and unity on Tuesday amid escalating unrest linked to the Gen Z movement. In a statement, the army emphasized its commitment to safeguarding Nepal's independence, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.

In light of recent events, including the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli following widespread protests and police confrontations resulting in 19 fatalities, the army has reiterated its dedication to protecting the lives and property of the nation.

Protests have been marked by the burning of significant sites, such as the parliament and Supreme Court premises. The Nepal Army urged citizens to safeguard the country's historical and national assets during this critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

