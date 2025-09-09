Nepal Army Appeals for Unity Amid Gen Z Movement Unrest
The Nepal Army has called for calm and unity during the Gen Z movement protests, as it pledges to protect Nepal's sovereignty and citizens' safety. This appeal follows violent protests and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after at least 19 deaths occurred during police action.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Nepal Army issued a call for calm and unity on Tuesday amid escalating unrest linked to the Gen Z movement. In a statement, the army emphasized its commitment to safeguarding Nepal's independence, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.
In light of recent events, including the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli following widespread protests and police confrontations resulting in 19 fatalities, the army has reiterated its dedication to protecting the lives and property of the nation.
Protests have been marked by the burning of significant sites, such as the parliament and Supreme Court premises. The Nepal Army urged citizens to safeguard the country's historical and national assets during this critical time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister's Resignation Amid Unrest
AIADMK Stalwart K A Sengottaiyan Calls for Unity Amid Political Tensions
Nepali National Arrested for Espionage: U.S. Visa Trap Unveiled
Indian FMCG Giants Tread Lightly Amid Nepal's Political Unrest
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Oli's Resignation Captures China's Attention