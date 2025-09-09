Nepal Army Appeals for Unity Amid Gen Z Movement Unrest

The Nepal Army issued a call for calm and unity on Tuesday amid escalating unrest linked to the Gen Z movement. In a statement, the army emphasized its commitment to safeguarding Nepal's independence, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.

In light of recent events, including the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli following widespread protests and police confrontations resulting in 19 fatalities, the army has reiterated its dedication to protecting the lives and property of the nation.

Protests have been marked by the burning of significant sites, such as the parliament and Supreme Court premises. The Nepal Army urged citizens to safeguard the country's historical and national assets during this critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)