Violence Erupts During Demolition in Kankrola Village
Three individuals, including the husband of the Manesar mayor, were arrested following an attack on District Town Planner Enforcement and police team in Kankrola village. The team faced resistance while demolishing illegal warehouses, resulting in one serious injury and several officers fleeing from the scene.
Three individuals were apprehended on Tuesday following their involvement in a violent attack against a team of District Town Planner Enforcement and police in Kankrola village, officials confirmed.
The incident occurred on Monday when the team attempted to dismantle illegal warehouses. An excavator driver was seriously injured, prompting several officers to retreat due to the aggressive backlash from local villagers.
Among the 50 accused, Rakesh Hayatpur, the husband of the Manesar mayor, was notably booked. The police have detained Satyaveer, Ajit Kumar, and Ram Avtar, all from Kankrola, as investigations continue into the precise catalyst of the unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
