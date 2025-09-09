Violence Erupts During Demolition in Kankrola Village

Three individuals were apprehended on Tuesday following their involvement in a violent attack against a team of District Town Planner Enforcement and police in Kankrola village, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred on Monday when the team attempted to dismantle illegal warehouses. An excavator driver was seriously injured, prompting several officers to retreat due to the aggressive backlash from local villagers.

Among the 50 accused, Rakesh Hayatpur, the husband of the Manesar mayor, was notably booked. The police have detained Satyaveer, Ajit Kumar, and Ram Avtar, all from Kankrola, as investigations continue into the precise catalyst of the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)