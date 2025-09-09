Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions
An Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar has sparked international outrage. Key figures, including Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatar's Foreign Ministry, and the UAE, have condemned the action as a violation of international law. The situation risks escalating regional instability, raising concerns about global peace.
In a bold move that has attracted widespread criticism, Israel launched an attack against Hamas leadership stationed in Qatar, a base for the Palestinian Islamist group's political operations. This action has drawn vocal condemnation from various international leaders and could potentially heighten regional tensions.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the strike as an entirely autonomous Israeli operation, emphasizing Israel's responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, Qatar's government spokesperson Majed Al Ansari condemned the strike as a 'criminal assault' and a severe breach of international norms, threatening the safety of residents in Doha.
Further exacerbating the diplomatic fallout, Iran and the United Arab Emirates also voiced their strong disapproval, labeling the attack as dangerous and illegal, while cautioning against further regional instability. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed these sentiments, citing the violation of Qatar's sovereignty.
