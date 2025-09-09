Left Menu

Turkey Condemns Israel's Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace

Turkey criticized Israel for attacking Hamas members in Doha, asserting that Israel's actions reflect expansionist and terroristic state policies. Turkey emphasized that targeting Hamas during ceasefire negotiations undermines peace efforts and signals a preference for war. The foreign ministry urged a reevaluation of Israel's regional strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:31 IST
Turkey Condemns Israel's Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has strongly criticized Israel for its recent attacks on Hamas members located in Doha, the capital of Qatar. According to a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry released on Tuesday, these actions are indicative of Israel's adoption of 'expansionist politics in the region and terrorism' as official state policies.

The ministry noted that targeting a Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire negotiations are ongoing demonstrates that Israel is not committed to achieving peace, but is instead intent on continuing hostilities. This, the ministry argued, belies Israel's purported commitments to peace processes.

Turkey's statement further characterized Israel's actions as clear evidence of a broader agenda focused on regional dominance and a willingness to employ terroristic tactics as part of its strategic approach. They called for an urgent review of Israel's policies to foster genuine peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

