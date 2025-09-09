Turkey Condemns Israel's Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace

Turkey has strongly criticized Israel for its recent attacks on Hamas members located in Doha, the capital of Qatar. According to a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry released on Tuesday, these actions are indicative of Israel's adoption of 'expansionist politics in the region and terrorism' as official state policies.

The ministry noted that targeting a Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire negotiations are ongoing demonstrates that Israel is not committed to achieving peace, but is instead intent on continuing hostilities. This, the ministry argued, belies Israel's purported commitments to peace processes.

Turkey's statement further characterized Israel's actions as clear evidence of a broader agenda focused on regional dominance and a willingness to employ terroristic tactics as part of its strategic approach. They called for an urgent review of Israel's policies to foster genuine peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)