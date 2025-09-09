Left Menu

Corruption Charges Echo in Formula-E Race Controversy

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau seeks to prosecute BRS leader K T Rama Rao and others over unauthorized payments related to the Hyderabad Formula-E race. Rao, the main accused, aims to clear his name, asserting no corruption occurred and offers to undergo a lie-detector test to prove his innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:38 IST
Corruption Charges Echo in Formula-E Race Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has requested permission from the state government to proceed with prosecution against BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao, alongside senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer B L N Reddy, concerning the Formula-E race case, according to official sources on Tuesday.

Rao, a key figure in the case, had previously been interrogated by the ACB over alleged unauthorized payments made to conduct the 2023 Formula-E race in Hyderabad. Responding to the ACB's prosecution request, Rao, then the Municipal Administration Minister, minimized the importance of the case and expressed readiness for a lie-detector test to affirm his integrity.

Dubbed under potential violations involving about Rs 55 crore primarily in foreign currency, the inquiry focuses on payments made during the former BRS regime that reportedly breached procedural norms, provoking government financial losses. The ACB filed charges against Rao, Kumar, and Reddy under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other applicable IPC sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Radhakrishnan's Landmark Victory: Inspiring Leadership and Unity

Radhakrishnan's Landmark Victory: Inspiring Leadership and Unity

 India
2
Canada vs. Israel Davis Cup: Closed Doors Amid Safety Concerns

Canada vs. Israel Davis Cup: Closed Doors Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
3
Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly: Camera Controversy Fuels Opposition's Protest

Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly: Camera Controversy Fuels Opposition's Protest

 India
4
Xander Schauffele Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Tour Break

Xander Schauffele Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Tour Break

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025