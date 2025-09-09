Crusade Against Corruption: Uttarakhand’s Vigilance Triumphs
Uttarakhand's Vigilance Department has arrested 116 employees for corruption over three-and-a-half years, employing 79 traps across various state departments. With a 71% conviction rate, numerous operations have been conducted in notable districts. A dedicated toll-free hotline has facilitated increased public participation in anti-corruption efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strong stance against corruption, Uttarakhand's Vigilance Department has jailed 116 employees, including 20 gazetted officers, over the past three-and-a-half years.
From 2022 to the present, the department orchestrated 79 traps leading to 92 arrests in bribery cases, including 13 gazetted officers, according to Director V Murugesan.
Murugesan emphasized the department's success in securing convictions in 71% of cases, while a toll-free number and public participation have furthered anti-corruption initiatives statewide.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Azure Power Settles USD 23M Bribery Case to Advance Operations
Azure Power Settles Bribery Allegations with $23 Million Payout
India's Zero Tolerance Stance on Terrorism After Jerusalem Attack
India condemns terrorism in all its forms, manifestations; stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism: PM Modi.
Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Guwahati Health Directorate