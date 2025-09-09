Left Menu

Crusade Against Corruption: Uttarakhand’s Vigilance Triumphs

Uttarakhand's Vigilance Department has arrested 116 employees for corruption over three-and-a-half years, employing 79 traps across various state departments. With a 71% conviction rate, numerous operations have been conducted in notable districts. A dedicated toll-free hotline has facilitated increased public participation in anti-corruption efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:39 IST
In a strong stance against corruption, Uttarakhand's Vigilance Department has jailed 116 employees, including 20 gazetted officers, over the past three-and-a-half years.

From 2022 to the present, the department orchestrated 79 traps leading to 92 arrests in bribery cases, including 13 gazetted officers, according to Director V Murugesan.

Murugesan emphasized the department's success in securing convictions in 71% of cases, while a toll-free number and public participation have furthered anti-corruption initiatives statewide.

