Crusade Against Corruption: Uttarakhand’s Vigilance Triumphs

In a strong stance against corruption, Uttarakhand's Vigilance Department has jailed 116 employees, including 20 gazetted officers, over the past three-and-a-half years.

From 2022 to the present, the department orchestrated 79 traps leading to 92 arrests in bribery cases, including 13 gazetted officers, according to Director V Murugesan.

Murugesan emphasized the department's success in securing convictions in 71% of cases, while a toll-free number and public participation have furthered anti-corruption initiatives statewide.