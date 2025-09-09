Tragedy Strikes: ADF Rebels Claim Lives in East Congo

The village of Ntoyo in the Lubero territory of Congo's North Kivu has become the site of a harrowing attack claimed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group linked to Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP). Armed with machetes and guns, ADF militants targeted mourners at a funeral, resulting in a death toll of at least 61 civilians, according to local authorities.

The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group reported that the ADF claimed responsibility for the attack, which they touted as having killed nearly 100 Christians. In addition to the loss of lives, approximately 30 houses were set ablaze during the attack.

The ADF, with origins tracing back to Uganda, has been active in the forests of East Congo since the late 1990s. The group has recently intensified its brutal operations, exacerbating the security crisis in a region already dealing with the rise of Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. The Congolese government and their Ugandan allies have heightened military efforts against the ADF, but the violence continues unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)