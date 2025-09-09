Escalating Tensions: Poland Closes Belarus Border Amid Russian-Led Military Drills

In response to Russian-led military drills in Belarus, Poland announced it would close its border with Belarus at midnight on Thursday, emphasizing national security concerns. These large-scale exercises, known as Zapad-2025, have heightened tensions in the region, particularly among NATO member states like Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted the proximity of these aggressive maneuvers to the Polish border and underscored the importance of the closure for national safety. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stated the border would remain closed until threats to Polish citizens were sufficiently mitigated, as diplomatic tensions with Belarus continue to escalate.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry criticized the closure, suggesting it was unjustified and politically motivated. The situation has further deteriorated relations between the nations, already strained after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, NATO continues its military exercises, amplifying the geopolitical rift.

