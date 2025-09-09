Uncle Jailed for Life in Nephew's Tragic Murder Case
A man, Rohit Pandey, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his 10-year-old nephew, Krishna Pandey, which occurred in Berwa Paharpur village. The killing happened on December 11, 2024, following a family dispute. The court has imposed a fine alongside the life sentence.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic culmination of a family dispute, a local court has sentenced Rohit Pandey to life imprisonment for the murder of his 10-year-old nephew, Krishna Pandey. The incident took place in the Berwa Paharpur village on December 11, 2024.
Officials reported that Rohit, known for his alcohol addiction, attacked Krishna with a sharp-edged knife after being reprimanded by his elder brother for his drinking habits. Although the child was rushed to Varanasi's trauma center, he succumbed to his injuries.
Following a complaint from Rahul Pandey, Rohit's brother, law enforcement swiftly arrested Rohit, leading to a court case. After a thorough examination of evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Pushpa Singh delivered the life sentence along with a fine of Rs 25,000 on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
