Left Menu

Supreme Court's Temporary Block on Foreign Aid Spending

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily halted a lower court's order that required the Trump administration to quickly allocate foreign aid funds, providing more time to review the administration's request to withhold $4 billion before the deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 01:40 IST
Supreme Court's Temporary Block on Foreign Aid Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary block on a lower court's ruling mandating the Trump administration to spend billions in foreign aid funds. The pause allows more time for the court to assess the administration's request to withhold $4 billion appropriated by Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts, responsible for managing emergency filings in Washington, issued the stay. This administrative move buys the justices additional time to deliberate, with a looming deadline of September 30 approaching.

The decision reflects the ongoing tussle between different branches of government over fiscal powers and the allocation of aid designated by Congress.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court grants unusually quick hearing on whether President Donald Trump has the power to impose sweeping tariffs, reports AP.

Supreme Court grants unusually quick hearing on whether President Donald Tru...

 Global
2
Iran and U.N. Stride Toward Nuclear Inspections Amid Tensions

Iran and U.N. Stride Toward Nuclear Inspections Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Elizabeth Tsurkov's Harrowing Journey: From Captivity to Freedom

Elizabeth Tsurkov's Harrowing Journey: From Captivity to Freedom

 Global
4
Supreme Test: Trump's Tariffs Under Legal Scrutiny

Supreme Test: Trump's Tariffs Under Legal Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025