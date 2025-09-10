Supreme Court's Temporary Block on Foreign Aid Spending

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary block on a lower court's ruling mandating the Trump administration to spend billions in foreign aid funds. The pause allows more time for the court to assess the administration's request to withhold $4 billion appropriated by Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts, responsible for managing emergency filings in Washington, issued the stay. This administrative move buys the justices additional time to deliberate, with a looming deadline of September 30 approaching.

The decision reflects the ongoing tussle between different branches of government over fiscal powers and the allocation of aid designated by Congress.