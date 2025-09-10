Supreme Court's Temporary Block on Foreign Aid Spending
The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily halted a lower court's order that required the Trump administration to quickly allocate foreign aid funds, providing more time to review the administration's request to withhold $4 billion before the deadline.
10-09-2025
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary block on a lower court's ruling mandating the Trump administration to spend billions in foreign aid funds. The pause allows more time for the court to assess the administration's request to withhold $4 billion appropriated by Congress.
Chief Justice John Roberts, responsible for managing emergency filings in Washington, issued the stay. This administrative move buys the justices additional time to deliberate, with a looming deadline of September 30 approaching.
The decision reflects the ongoing tussle between different branches of government over fiscal powers and the allocation of aid designated by Congress.
