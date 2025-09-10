Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Commanding Tribute on Founding Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrated the country's founding day with a speech emphasizing its secure status. He praised troops and overseas military efforts. Amidst concerns over North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, Kim remains focused on strengthening diplomatic ties with China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:25 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the country's founding day with a rousing speech, lauding the security status of the nation. Kim expressed appreciation for troops overseas, underscoring the nation's achievements in preserving its sovereignty.

The leader's remarks come amidst reports that North Korean soldiers have been fighting for Russia in Ukraine. South Korean intelligence suggests that thousands have been deployed with more expected to follow.

In further diplomatic pursuits, Kim participated in significant talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling deepening bilateral ties. The celebrations of founding day saw traditional displays of fireworks and mass dances.

