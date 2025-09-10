Kim Jong Un's Commanding Tribute on Founding Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the country's founding day with a rousing speech, lauding the security status of the nation. Kim expressed appreciation for troops overseas, underscoring the nation's achievements in preserving its sovereignty.

The leader's remarks come amidst reports that North Korean soldiers have been fighting for Russia in Ukraine. South Korean intelligence suggests that thousands have been deployed with more expected to follow.

In further diplomatic pursuits, Kim participated in significant talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling deepening bilateral ties. The celebrations of founding day saw traditional displays of fireworks and mass dances.

(With inputs from agencies.)