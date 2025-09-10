Drone Attacks on Humanitarian Flotilla Escalate Tensions

A humanitarian flotilla's mission to deliver aid to Gaza has faced yet another hurdle after a drone attack on one of its boats in Tunisian waters.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) reported that their British-flagged vessel, Alma, was struck by a drone, marking the second such incident in as many days.

Tunisian authorities refuted the initial reports, and have remained silent on the latest incident. Despite the setbacks, the GSF, supported by prominent figures including Greta Thunberg, remains steadfast in its efforts to challenge the Israeli naval blockade.

