Aadhaar Card: A New Pillar in Voter Identification in Bihar Elections

The Election Commission has mandated the inclusion of Aadhaar cards as identity proof for voters in Bihar following a Supreme Court directive. This decision emphasizes Aadhaar as a means of identification rather than citizenship, ensuring that poll officials comply during the revision exercise of electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:01 IST
The Election Commission of India has taken a significant step by mandating the Aadhaar card as a key document for voter identification in Bihar's electoral process. This move aligns with a recent directive from the Supreme Court.

In a communication to the state Chief Electoral Officer, the Commission emphasized that while Aadhaar will serve as the 12th identity-confirming document, it is not a proxy for citizenship. This follows the provisions of the Aadhaar Act regarding financial benefits and services.

Section 23(4) of the Representation of People Act already recognizes Aadhaar as valid identification for voters. The Supreme Court has necessitated its inclusion by September 9, warning of severe repercussions for non-compliance during the electoral roll revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

