Aadhaar Card: A New Pillar in Voter Identification in Bihar Elections

The Election Commission of India has taken a significant step by mandating the Aadhaar card as a key document for voter identification in Bihar's electoral process. This move aligns with a recent directive from the Supreme Court.

In a communication to the state Chief Electoral Officer, the Commission emphasized that while Aadhaar will serve as the 12th identity-confirming document, it is not a proxy for citizenship. This follows the provisions of the Aadhaar Act regarding financial benefits and services.

Section 23(4) of the Representation of People Act already recognizes Aadhaar as valid identification for voters. The Supreme Court has necessitated its inclusion by September 9, warning of severe repercussions for non-compliance during the electoral roll revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)