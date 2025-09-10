Left Menu

Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

Poland and NATO have activated air defenses to counter Russian drones entering Polish airspace, marking the first such engagement in the Ukraine war. With over 10 drones tracked and threats neutralized, Poland views these incursions as hostile acts, prompting consultations with NATO and potential coordinated responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland, for the first time during the Ukraine conflict, activated its own and NATO air defenses in response to Russian drones entering its airspace on Wednesday. The Polish military reported multiple violations during an air attack on Ukraine, with some drones being shot down.

The Defense Minister confirmed that NATO command had been briefed, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was informed of the situation. The incidents led to the temporary closure of airspace over key Polish airports, with Warsaw's Chopin Airport being significantly affected.

Political ramifications were swift, with U.S. politicians labeling the incursions acts of war. As Polish borders close in response to Russian military exercises in Belarus, international pressure mounts for a robust reaction to these provocative actions by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

