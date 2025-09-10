Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

Poland, for the first time during the Ukraine conflict, activated its own and NATO air defenses in response to Russian drones entering its airspace on Wednesday. The Polish military reported multiple violations during an air attack on Ukraine, with some drones being shot down.

The Defense Minister confirmed that NATO command had been briefed, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was informed of the situation. The incidents led to the temporary closure of airspace over key Polish airports, with Warsaw's Chopin Airport being significantly affected.

Political ramifications were swift, with U.S. politicians labeling the incursions acts of war. As Polish borders close in response to Russian military exercises in Belarus, international pressure mounts for a robust reaction to these provocative actions by Russia.

