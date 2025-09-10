Left Menu

Poland Thwarts Russian Drones: A NATO Airspace Alert

In a tense escalation, Poland intercepted drones breaching its airspace amidst Russian aggression on Ukraine. Prime Minister Tusk labeled the incursion an 'act of aggression' and convened an emergency meeting. The incident heightens concerns over NATO territory security, with Poland remaining vigilant against potential threats and further provocations.

Updated: 10-09-2025 11:29 IST
Poland's military intercepted several drones infringing on its airspace during a widescale Russian assault on western Ukraine, reigniting calls for NATO intervention. Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the breach as an 'act of aggression' and maintained continuous communication with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

An emergency meeting of Poland's council of ministers was swiftly convened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) following the incursion, which saw operations executed to neutralize the potential risks posed by tracked objects. The national military issued a statement confirming the drones that threatened Polish airspace had been neutralized.

Airspace alerts at Warsaw's Chopin Airport led to temporary closures and subsequent delays, as the situation amplified concerns over regional security. The Belarusian-Russian military exercises have elevated tensions across NATO borders, with neighboring states like Lithuania boosting defense measures in response.

