China Condemns Israel's Strike on Doha, Criticizes External Powers
China's foreign ministry condemned Israel's airstrike on Doha, attributing the action to certain external powers' unbalanced Middle East stance. Without naming the U.S., China urged major powers to promote peace and cease hostilities. The U.S., under President Trump, was critical of the Israeli action.
China's foreign ministry has expressed strong condemnation of Israel's airstrike on Qatar's capital, Doha. The attack, which Israel states was an attempt to target Hamas political leaders, has been criticized by China as a violation of territorial sovereignty.
The incident, described as not serving American or Israeli interests by the United States, highlights what China's foreign ministry calls the 'unbalanced stance' of various external powers on Middle Eastern issues. While China did not directly name countries, it appears to point a finger at the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized China's call for a constructive role from major powers to promote ceasefire efforts, end hostilities, and help ease ongoing regional tensions. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the airstrike and planned to comment further on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
