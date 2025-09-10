Left Menu

Controversy in Kashmir: MLA Detained Amid Hazratbal Emblem Row

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticizes the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, alleging it diverts focus from the Hazratbal emblem controversy. Malik was detained under law for disturbing public order. Mufti appeals for withdrawal of the FIR and release of Malik, citing suppression of expression.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has accused authorities of using AAP MLA Mehraj Malik as a scapegoat to draw attention away from the ongoing Hazratbal emblem controversy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehraj Malik, who leads the J-K unit of AAP, was detained under stringent laws for allegedly disturbing public order in the Doda district, subsequently being jailed in Kathua.

Addressing the media, Mufti, a former chief minister, criticized the handling of the incident at Hazratbal, appealing for immediate withdrawal of the FIR against Malik and stressing the need for freedom of expression.

