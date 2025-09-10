Controversy in Kashmir: MLA Detained Amid Hazratbal Emblem Row

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has accused authorities of using AAP MLA Mehraj Malik as a scapegoat to draw attention away from the ongoing Hazratbal emblem controversy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehraj Malik, who leads the J-K unit of AAP, was detained under stringent laws for allegedly disturbing public order in the Doda district, subsequently being jailed in Kathua.

Addressing the media, Mufti, a former chief minister, criticized the handling of the incident at Hazratbal, appealing for immediate withdrawal of the FIR against Malik and stressing the need for freedom of expression.