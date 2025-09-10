Farmers Call Off Protest After Meeting Assurance with Rajasthan CM

In a significant development, farmers from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan called off their two-day protest after securing a commitment for a meeting with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Authorities assured the aggrieved farmers, who were demanding assistance for flood-related crop losses, of addressing their concerns.

The protest, which saw participation from around 1465 villages, was organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh under their Chittor Province banner. The demonstration took place on the highway in front of the Mini-Secretariat, underscoring the seriousness of the farmers' demands.

A series of negotiations between farmer leaders and district officials led to the resolution of demands at the tehsil and district levels. However, state-level issues remain pending, with government representatives confirming a meeting in Jaipur to discuss broader concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)