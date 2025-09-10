Left Menu

Farmers Call Off Protest After Meeting Assurance with Rajasthan CM

Hundreds of farmers in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district ended their two-day demonstration seeking flood compensation after officials promised a meeting with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Talks with the district administration resolved local demands, while state-level issues will be addressed in the upcoming meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:47 IST
In a significant development, farmers from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan called off their two-day protest after securing a commitment for a meeting with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Authorities assured the aggrieved farmers, who were demanding assistance for flood-related crop losses, of addressing their concerns.

The protest, which saw participation from around 1465 villages, was organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh under their Chittor Province banner. The demonstration took place on the highway in front of the Mini-Secretariat, underscoring the seriousness of the farmers' demands.

A series of negotiations between farmer leaders and district officials led to the resolution of demands at the tehsil and district levels. However, state-level issues remain pending, with government representatives confirming a meeting in Jaipur to discuss broader concerns.

