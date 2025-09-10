Actor Ajaz Khan Faces Legal Heat Over Viral Video on Gangster's Death
Actor Ajaz Khan is facing legal action for allegedly spreading communal enmity via a social media video on the death of gangster Salman Lala. A police investigation is underway, and multiple social media accounts glorifying the gangster are under scrutiny.
Actor Ajaz Khan has been embroiled in legal trouble following allegations of promoting communal enmity through a contentious social media video. The video, which reportedly incites division between communities, pertains to the death of notorious gangster Salman Lala. Indore police have initiated a comprehensive investigation.
Khan, previously known for his stint on 'Bigg Boss 7', is facing charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity and making statements conducing to public mischief. The complaint was lodged by a local resident, triggering legal proceedings against him.
As part of the investigation, police are collaborating with Instagram's parent company, Meta, to scrutinize Khan's account and its content. Meanwhile, social media platforms are rife with posts glorifying Lala, challenging police accounts of his death, and the investigation is expanding to identify and neutralize misleading propaganda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
