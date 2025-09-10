Left Menu

Actor Ajaz Khan Faces Legal Heat Over Viral Video on Gangster's Death

Actor Ajaz Khan is facing legal action for allegedly spreading communal enmity via a social media video on the death of gangster Salman Lala. A police investigation is underway, and multiple social media accounts glorifying the gangster are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:04 IST
Actor Ajaz Khan Faces Legal Heat Over Viral Video on Gangster's Death
Ajaz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajaz Khan has been embroiled in legal trouble following allegations of promoting communal enmity through a contentious social media video. The video, which reportedly incites division between communities, pertains to the death of notorious gangster Salman Lala. Indore police have initiated a comprehensive investigation.

Khan, previously known for his stint on 'Bigg Boss 7', is facing charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity and making statements conducing to public mischief. The complaint was lodged by a local resident, triggering legal proceedings against him.

As part of the investigation, police are collaborating with Instagram's parent company, Meta, to scrutinize Khan's account and its content. Meanwhile, social media platforms are rife with posts glorifying Lala, challenging police accounts of his death, and the investigation is expanding to identify and neutralize misleading propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

 Global
2
India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.

India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia ...

 Global
3
Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

 India
4
NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025